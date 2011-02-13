Samsung Galaxy S II and Samsung Galaxy Tab II official

Samsung has decided to let the Galaxy cat out of the bag ahead of its Mobile World Congress 2011 press conference, revealing that the Samsung Galaxy S II and the

Galaxy Tablet II

(10.1-inch) are indeed real and it has pictures to prove it.

Samsung has joined LG – those Korean companies sure are competitive – in announcing devices before MWC 2011 officially kicks off.

In a splurge of information, Samsung has shown off its latest device the Samsung Galaxy S II (S2) and a 10.1-inch version of the Galaxy Tab II in cheesy picture form.

According to Samsung, the Samsung Galaxy S II will have a 1GHz dual-core processor, 4.3-inch (4.27-inch) Super AMOLED WVGA display, is 8.49mm thick and weighs in at 116g.

Connectivity wise, it has HSPA+ Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 3.0 + HS (High Speed) and it has access to a Readers Hub, Social Hub, Games Hub and Music Hub.

There is also an 8MP camera with full HD video recording, gyro sensor, mobile high-definition link and two storage options: 16GB and 32GB.

The all-new, singing-and-dancing Samsung Galaxy Tab II will have a 10.1-inch display (1280×800), Honeycomb OS, 8MP camera, Full HD video recording and audio playback and dual surround sound speakers..

TechRadar has already made its way to Mobile World Congress 2011, where we will be getting a Samsung Galaxy Tab II (10.1 inch) hands on, as well as a look at the Samsung Galaxy S II.

We will also endeavour to give you UK release dates of both of Samsung's devices.

Via Samsung Hub