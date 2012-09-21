RIM confirms new BlackBerry outage is all fixed

RIM has apologised for its recent BlackBerry outage and told TechRadar everything is tickety-boo again.

Update: RIM CEO Thorsten Heins has issued a statement to personally apologise for the outage:

"I want to apologize to those BlackBerry customers in Europe and Africa who experienced an impact in their quality of service earlier this morning. The BlackBerry service is now fully restored and I can report that no data or messages were lost.

"Up to 6 per cent of our user base may have been impacted. Preliminary analysis suggests that those customers may have experienced a maximum delay of 3 hours in the delivery and reception of their messages.

"We are conducting a full technical analysis of this quality of service issue and will report as soon as it concludes. I again want to apologize to those customers who were impacted today."

The company chose the worst day to have another one of its service failures, with the iPhone 5 now temptingly available for all those with a non-working BB.

But the outage, the reasons for which are still unconfirmed, is at least over so users can get back to emailing and internetting and BBM-ing or whatever they fancy doing.

"Our apologies to any customers impacted by the BlackBerry service issue today. We can confirm that services have been restored and are now operating normally," read the statement.

It's all good now

The company also tweeted: "Some users experienced issues with BlackBerry services today. Apologies for any inconvenience caused. All services now operating normally."

Given that RIM has been trying to make people forget about the last global outage for some months now, as well as trying to make people wait many moons for its new BB10 platform.

So whether you like a good chat over BBM via your Bold BB, you can tell people what you're up to once more… sending pictures of all the clothes in your Aunt's house or just generally disturbing London.