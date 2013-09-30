Network confirms Galaxy S4 and Galaxy S3 Android 4.3 release date

A network in France has decided that the world needs to now a little more about Android 4.3 updates, which will be of most interest to those eyeing the Samsung Galaxy Gear.

French carrier SFR has published a table of when the updates will be landing in France, and corroborates information that's been leaking out from around the world when it comes to Samsung Galaxy S4, Galaxy S3 and Galaxy Note 2 Android 4.3 updates - as well as some info on the HTC One as well.

With Android being far more open than iOS on the iPhone 5S, device updates have to go through a few levels of testing, from Google to OEMs, and then onto the networks. Being the final link in the chain, network update plans should be the most accurate.

credit: SFR

SFR even goes so far as to confirm that the update should be pushed out OTA, with it also being available on Samsung's KIES software, for the Galaxy devices.

Unfortunately for those on the older Note 2 and Galaxy S3, details are a bit sketchier, although these updates will be pushed out before the year is out, with November being touted.

Galaxy devices in Canada should also be updated before the 2013 death knell is sounded, with MobileSyrup reporting that the Galaxy S4, Galaxy S3 and Galaxy Note 2 will all be updated in one go this November.

There is, as yet , no official word about when the update will hit the Galaxy S4 Active, S4 Zoom or S4 Mini, if at all.

Amongst other things, the Android 4.3 update brings support for Bluetooth LE, required for compatibility with Samsung's smart watch, the Galaxy Gear.

Via IntoMobile and Phandroid