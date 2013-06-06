Sprint and US Cellular go for one-two punch with LG Optimus handsets

While all smartphone manufacturers include some type of accessibility features, few handsets come ready to serve those with disabilities like LG's latest mid-range Optimus.

Sprint and LG today announced the LG Optimus F3, a 4G LTE Android smartphone that brings the power of voice prompts to visually impaired users.

The Optimus F3 is the first U.S. smartphone preloaded with TalkBack by Google, a text-to-speech accessibility feature intended to help blind or vision-impaired users interact with their device more easily.

Available June 14 for only $29.99 after $50 mail-in rebate card with two-year agreement, the LG Optimus F3 comes in silver or purple and also includes the Accessible Education ID pack for K-12 students with print disabilities.

LG Optimus F7

U.S. Cellular also added a new LG model to its ranks today, announcing the availability of the Optimus F7 on its Facebook page.

First announced at Mobile World Congress in February, the LG Optimus F7 is a midrange Android 4.1 Jelly Bean handset featuring a 720p HD, 4.7-inch IPS display with blazing-fast 4G LTE.

Powered by a dual-core 1.5GHz processor, the Optimus F7 features an 8MP rear-facing camera capable of 1080p HD videos, as well as a 1.3MP front-facing camera perfect for video chat.

The Optimus F7 is available today online or in U.S. Cellular retail stores for only $99.99 with two-year agreement.