New HTC One may be available at Verizon shortly after launch

HTC is mere hours away from unveiling its latest flagship smartphone, and there are now indications Android fans on at least one carrier may not have to wait months or even days to get their hands on an HTC One (M8).

Android Central picked up that the wait to buy a new HTC One may be very short indeed, perhaps as soon an hour after the simultaneous keynotes in London and New York wrap up Tuesday.

Thanks to a tipster from the Android Central forums, there's compelling evidence to suggest that Verizon will start selling the awkwardly named M8 almost immediately after it's announced.

Hit refresh

The evidence comes in the form of a Verizon promotional box that teases consumers to "Get ready to hit refresh" on March 25 at 1 p.m. ET, which is only two hours after HTC's media event is scheduled to begin.

Hard to imagine anything else worth refreshing for (credit: Android Central)

Tipster "Joe the Insider" also claims his unidentified Verizon store will also be receiving an honest-to-goodness M8 demo unit, which isn't much of a surprise considering the number of leaks that have turned up lately.

Lending further credibility to the leaked image above is the fact that it appears to show off the dot-based flip case which turned up earlier this month in a separate leak, which is said to display the time and weather in "various color options" while closed.

The leak has ignited speculation that the HTC One (M8) could wind up being a Verizon exclusive (at least at launch), but thankfully we won't have to wait much longer to find out for sure.