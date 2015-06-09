Everything you need to know about Apple Pay in the UK

The wait is almost over – Apple Pay is finally coming to the UK. After launching in the US late last year we've been begging for the mobile payments service to launch on this side of the pond and Apple has now confirmed it'll be here at some point in July.

Where can I use Apple Pay in the UK?

The big hitter is Transport for London. You'll be able to use Apple Pay on all TfL services including buses, trains and underground from launch.

As for stores themselves Apple is launching with Lidl, M&S, Post Office, Liberty, McDonalds, Boots, Costa, Waitrose, M&S Simply Food, Pret, BP, Subway, Wagamama, Spar, KFC, Nando's, New Look, Starbucks, Dune and JD Sports. Phew.

Surprisingly none of the top five supermarkets are on the list but there's a good portion of fast food and coffee shops you'll be able to use it in.

What apps will be compatible?

It's not just in stores though - you can also use the Apple Pay service in app as well. It'll use your fingerprint with the power of TouchID and will authenticate purchases in the Apple Store and certain apps.

We do know some apps that are launching Apple Pay compatibility but there are sure to be more to follow.

So far we know there will be Apple Pay functionality in apps by Addison Lee, Airbnb, Argos, Booking.com, British Airways, Domino's, easyJet, Hailo, HotelTonight, hungryhouse, JD Sports, Just Eat, lastminute.com, Miss Selfridge, Ocado, Stubhub, thetrainline.com, Top10, Topshop, Uncover, Vueling, YPlan, Zalando and Zara,

What banks will support Apple Pay?

Quite a few banks have partnered with Apple to launch on the Pay service.

If you're using a UK credit or debit card from American Express, Mastercard or Visa Europe from one of the banks below you'll be able to use Apple Pay.

The service is launching in collaboration with First Direct, HSBC, NatWest, Nationwide Building Society, Royal Bank of Scotland, Santander and Ulster Bank.

Following later in the year will be Bank of Scotland, Coutts, Halifax, Lloyds Bank, MBNA, M&S Bank and TSB Bank.

What do I need to use it?

If you've got an iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus you'll have Apple Pay all set up on your phone ready and waiting. It'll also be compatible with the Apple Watch as well.

There's an NFC sensor on the back of the phone and inside the Watch meaning you can just tap them on the terminal to make your purchase. If you're using the iPhone you'll also need to place your thumb on the TouchID scanner to prove your the owner of the phone.

Sadly Apple Pay doesn't work in the same way on the iPad so you won't be able to tap that on terminals in stores to get some of those sweet contactless payments.