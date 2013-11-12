BlackBerry Z30 making pilgrimage to the US this Thursday, but only online

Verizon has provided an update on its plans to carry the BlackBerry Z30, informing the eager public that the new BlackBerry 10 handset will launch in the US two days from today.

"The BlackBerry Z30 will be available online starting Thursday, November 14 for $199.99 with new two-year activation," the brief update read.

The Z30 is BlackBerry's latest flagship running BB10, and although it lacks the QWERTY keyboard that many diehards live for it should still appeal to fans of the Canadian company's products.

It's launching in the US exclusively on Verizon, where Verizon Edge users can also upgrade to the Z30 for $22.91 per month for 24 months. As the update noted, don't go looking for the Z30 in brick-and-mortar stores.

A step up

Verizon announced in October that it would release the Z30 this month, and it's making good on that with this week's rollout.

The phone launched in the UK in September, but Thursday will be its first release in the US.

The 5-inch BB Z30 comes with some improvements over its predecessor, the BlackBerry Z10, including a better battery and processor.

The Z30 also comes with BlackBerry's 10.2 update right out of the box.

BB hurrah

With the launch of the Z30, BlackBerry fans have another option to choose from the still-stifled stable of BlackBerry 10 handsets.

Though it's only one handset, BlackBerry may see a flicker of life with the arrival of the Z30 in the States. It's unlikely to help the company regain its former glory, but after failing to find a buyer, the company could use a tiny victory.