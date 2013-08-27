Black Lumia 925 emerges from the shadows on AT&T Sept. 13

AT&T is the next carrier that will offer Nokia's Lumia 925, and it's getting it in an exclusive color to sweeten the deal for those who've been waiting.

The black Lumia 925 was previously available only on Vodafone in Europe, but the extra dark Windows Phone 8 handset will be available starting Sept. 13 on AT&T, the carrier announced this morning.

The polycarbonate and metal phone will cost $99 on a two-year contract, or $21 per month with AT&T Next.

AT&T customers can pre-order the Lumia 925 starting Aug. 28.

Choices

Up to now the Lumia 925 was available in the U.S. only on T-Mobile where it's available in either silver or white.

AT&T meanwhile carried the Lumia 920, while Verizon has the Lumia 928.

The three Lumia 92# devices share much, though TechRadar rated the 928 at 3.5 out of 5 stars, slightly lower than the 920 and 925's 4 stars.

Now that the 925 and 920 will share AT&T's stage, customers will have more choices even though the 925 is more of a tweak than an actual upgrade over the 920, which may prove confusing (if you're not confused by all the 9s and 2s running around all ready).

Sure, the 925 does add some metal trim to the 920's body but in terms of specs, it's quite similar.

Still, that 4.5-inch AMOLED touchscreen, 1.5GHz dual-core Snapdragon processor, and 16GB of internal memory should satisfy plenty. Plus, the black is rather fetching.