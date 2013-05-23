AT&T nabs exclusive Samsung Galaxy S4 Aurora Red variant

Few handsets are hotter than the Samsung Galaxy S4 right now, and AT&T managed to get their hands on an exclusive color that really shows off the heat.

AT&T today announced an exclusive new color for the 16GB Samsung Galaxy S4, arriving online and in stores on June 14.

Available for $199.99 with two-year agreement, AT&T's Aurora Red variant gives the Galaxy S4 a sleek, fire engine red to complement the world's hottest Android handset.

Although the Aurora Red model won't roar into AT&T's online and retail stores until June 14, eager buyers will be able to secure their place in line with a pre-order from either starting Friday, May 24.

Made for speed

While the Aurora Red Galaxy S4 will only come in 16GB capacity, the device features the same 1920 x 1080 Super AMOLED display, packing 441 pixels per inch into its five-inch screen.

Weighing only 4.6 ounces and a mere 7.9 millimeters thin, Samsung's latest flagship handset is powered by a 1.9GHz quad-core processor, 2GB of internal RAM and Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean.

Like the existing 16GB and 32GB colors already offered by AT&T, the latest edition is perfectly matched for the carrier's 4G LTE network, which currently covers more than 292 million people from coast to coast.

Along with a similar Arctic Blue variant, the Aurora Red model arrives on the heels of word that Samsung has shipped more than 10 million Galaxy S4 smartphones less than a month after first making them available to the public.