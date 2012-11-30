Android 4.1 arrives on Verizon's Droid Razr HD and Razr Maxx HD next week

The next two Motorola devices to be upgraded to Android 4.1: Jelly Bean on Verizon's network will be the Droid Razr HD and the Droid Razr Maxx HD, the carrier announced on Friday.

The Razr HD and Razr Maxx HD will begin receiving the Jelly Bean update starting next week, according to Verizon.

Jelly Bean will arrive on the Razr HD and Razr Maxx HD "in phases," the carrier wrote, so some customers are sure to get it ahead of others.

The last Motorola device to be upgraded to Jelly Bean on Verizon was the Droid Razr M, which began receiving the update on Nov. 9.

Jelly Bean's improvements

Motorola previously announced plans to upgrade the Droid Razr HD to Jelly Bean before the end of the year.

They're cutting it close, but at least they stuck to their word.

In Friday's announcement, Verizon highlighted new Jelly Bean features like Google Now and the OS's improved notifications center, which now displays missed calls and emails and comes with some added functionality.

In addition, Jelly Bean improves Android's keyboard with better accuracy and word suggestions.

Motorola Droid Razr HD and Droid Razr Maxx HD users will receive a notification when the Jelly Bean update has become available on their devices, so they should be on the lookout starting Monday.

Android 5.0: Key Lime Pie

The Android 4.1: Jelly Bean rollout continues, even as rumors of Android 5.0: Key Lime Pie heat up (we prefer our Key Lime Pie cold, but to each his own).

Speculation holds that Key Lime Pie could be revealed soon, as Android 4.0: Ice Cream Sandwich appeared in late 2011, and Jelly Bean was released in July 2012.

Word on Google's next OS is scarce, but that hasn't stopped TechRadar from compiling a wish list that includes line-drawing keyboard options, a video chat app, cross-device SMS sync, and more.