EE's Kite 4G Mi-Fi dongle flying out from today

The UK's biggest 4G network EE has released its recently-announced mobile hotspot gadget, the iPhone 4 lookalike EE Kite.

The 4G LTE dongle, which will allow users to connect their laptops, tablets or any Wi-Fi enabled devices and receive next gen speeds is available free on a two year contract.

Prices start at £15 a month for 3GB of 4G data a month, but for the sake of splashing an extra fiver EE is offering users a whopping 15GB of data for £20.

If you wanna go down the pre-pay route then the well-designed dongle itself is £69.99.

Trio

The release is follows those of the in-car Buzzard device and the less-premium Osprey device, which became available soon after the trio was announced at the end of May this year.

Via TrustedReviews