Panasonic Lumix S1 and S1R launched in India starting at Rs 1,99,990

Panasonic has launched its first full-frame mirrorless cameras, the Lumix S1 and Lumix S1R in India. The two cameras in the company's S-series feature 35mm CMOS sensor and support L-mount lenses. While the Lumix S1 uses a 24.2MP sensor, the S1R has a bigger 47.3MP sensor. The S-series claims to offer image quality that's unrivaled in the market with features like 4K 60p video recording, image stabilization among others.

Panasonic Lumix S1 and Lumix S1R price and availability

Panasonic's first full-frame camera series starts at Rs 1,99,990 for the Lumix S1 and Rs 2,67,990 with the 24-105mm lens. The Lumix S1R, on the other hand, starts at Rs 2,99,990 for the body and Rs 3,67,990 with a 24-105mm lens.

Panasonic Lumix S1 and Lumix S1R specifications

Both the Lumix S1 and S1R have been built using premium materials like magnesium alloy and are resistant to dust and usual splashes of water. The cameras feature a 3.2-inch LCD display that compliments the world's highest resolution electronic viewfinder with over 5.76 million-dots and uses an OLED screen.

The Venus Engine powers the new S1 and S1R cameras and offers a snappy experience with fast autofocus that won't let us miss any details from the image. On the launch, Manish Sharma, President and CEO, Panasonic India and South Asia, said, “Over the years, Panasonic has pioneered technologies and introduced cutting edge innovations across our offerings, and with the launch of the full-frame mirrorless camera - Lumix S Series, we have taken a leap forward in our imaging business. The imaging industry is a complex and demanding space, and we have brought in defining changes by listening to our users and continuous investment in R&D to bring in industry first technologies that redefines this space.”

On the Lumix S1R, there's a special high-resolution mode that allows users to create a 187MP picture using pixel shift technique of shooting. The two cameras offer a wide dynamic range and a fairly sensitive sensor that is able to create sharp images. Panasonic Lumix S1 also has a high-resolution mode which enables it to create a 96MP picture.

Both the cameras support L-mount lenses and Panasonic has also unveiled three new lenses for the S1 and S1R. These are - Lumix S Pro 50mm fixed focal length lens, 70-200mm telephoto lens and a 24-105mm standard lens with macro support.

Mr. Gaurav Ghavri, Product Head- Digital Imaging, Panasonic India said, "Owing to the state-of-the-art features that our Lumix S1 and S1R brings, this is an ideal solution for professionals who are seeking an uncompromised quality. Our newly launched product can cater to the constantly rising demand for superior image quality in various business segments such as wedding, advertising, fashion, documentary making and the rapidly evolving digital mediums.”