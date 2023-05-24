Optus customers can get 50% off Netflix subscription for three months

Netflix’s password sharing crackdown has hit Australia, and if it’s got you thinking it’s time for a Netflix account of your own, Optus has just announced an offer that’ll get you 50% off a Standard subscription for your first three months.

Netflix’s Standard plan usually costs AU$16.99 a month, and it serves up 1080p video quality with two simultaneous streams. Optus’ deal will hook you up with the Standard plan for AU$8.50 a month for your first three months, before it reverts back to regular pricing.

Netflix’s Premium plan is also discounted in the Optus deal – you’ll pay AU$14.50 for your first three months on the Premium tier, which allows you to stream movies and TV shows in 4K. After that, regular pricing is AU$22.99 a month.

To be eligible for the offer, you only need to be an Optus mobile or NBN customer and connect a Netflix subscription through Optus SubHub for the first time. That means those who are already subscribed to Netflix are eligible as well, so long as it’s not already connected through Optus’ SubHub service.

If you’re currently subscribed to Netflix via an Optus NBN Entertainer plan, you’re not eligible for this deal. You also can’t sign up to Netflix’s cheapest plans using SubHub – your only options are the Standard and Premium tiers. Those who are eligible have until June 30, 2023 to sign up.

The Netflix password sharing crackdown

There have been rumblings about Netflix cracking down on password sharing for months, and it’s now being rolled out in Australia. The new changes don’t mean you have to get your own account though, you’ll just need to start paying extra if you want to keep splitting your account with others outside your household.

You’ll now need to pay an extra AU$7.99 a month to add an additional household to your subscription. That’s not such a bad deal for officially becoming an extra member on an account, considering the cheapest price you’ll pay for Netflix in Australia is AU$6.99. But that’s for the Standard with ads plan, so you’ll have to sit through some ads while you stream.