One of the best webcams in the world is under half price – don't miss out

If you're on the market for one of the best webcams you can buy then we have some splendid news - the Razer Kiyo Pro has been designed from the ground up to cater to professional broadcasters and streamers, which means its packed full of configurable features, and now it can be yours for less than half price.

Yep, you read that correctly - this powerful broadcasting webcam is currently selling for just $101.99 in the Prime Day sale, down from an eye-watering $199.99. Its original price was one of our biggest criticisms of the product, and now that you're saving 49% you're getting one of the best streaming webcams on the market for an absolute steal.

Save $110: Streaming on Twitch and YouTube is growing in popularity, so why not grab one of the best webcams on the market to make your broadcast look its best? Not only are you saving a whopping 55%, but you're also getting a gloriously smooth 60FPS quality at 1080 with optional HDR.

Don't let its categorization fool you, as you certainly don't have to be a streamer or content creator to appreciate the Razer Kiyo Pro. It has an output of 60 FPS at 1080p for high-quality and buttery-smooth video, something that will make you look fantastic during conference calls or even just video chats with family and friends.

There's also an HDR mode for those who want to really make their footage pop, and you can make plenty of adjustments to the broadcast quality within the Razer Synapse control software, such as altering the FOV (field of view) to create a wider shot or improving the video quality by adjusting the colors, brightness and more.

If you're a gamer looking to jump into streaming for the first time, there are very few better alternatives to the Razer Kiyo Pro without dropping a fat stack of cash on a full DSLR camera, so this deal isn't something you want to miss.

