Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU could arrive soon – but don’t get your hopes too high

Audio player loading…

Nvidia’s RTX 4070 might be inbound sooner than we thought, if a clue in the form of a regulatory filing that has just popped up is anything to go by.

VideoCardz (opens in new tab) highlighted a tweet from a regular hardware leaker, @harukaze5719, which pointed out an EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) filing from Inno3D for its RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4070 graphics cards.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070https://t.co/dup2WQ9RPD pic.twitter.com/8d75sIVELoDecember 21, 2022 See more

The listed name, Ask Technology Group Limited, is actually the firm behind Inno3D, in case you were wondering, and filings like this with the EEC often appear quite soon before a product is launched.

Now, we’re pretty sure that the RTX 4070 Ti is about to be revealed at CES in just a couple of weeks’ time, and should go on sale just after (January 5 in theory). But with the RTX 4070 being filed alongside the GPU at the EEC, does that suggest it’s ready to be unveiled alongside the 4070 Ti, perhaps? That’s certainly the question some folks are asking.

Analysis: A hopeful sign for the RTX 4070

As noted, this clearly underlines that the RTX 4070 Ti is imminent – there’s a heap of evidence and spillage for that graphics card now, including leaked photos most recently – but what about the possibility of the RTX 4070 coming with it?

The simple truth is that there hasn’t been nearly as much leakage about the RTX 4070, which would indicate that it’s not all that likely to be about to appear at CES 2023. If it was, we’d surely have heard more on the grapevine about the GPU, wouldn’t we?

Well, most likely, but on the other hand, we have been hearing some rumors about the 4070. (By the way, they claim the card may be considerably cut-down compared to the 4070 Ti, at least in terms of its core count – although that may not be a fair reflection of its true performance levels as we discuss in-depth here).

So, it’s not beyond imagining that the RTX 4070 could launch alongside its faster sibling, or at least follow quite quickly after the 4070 Ti. With previous rumors pointing to a March debut, maybe this regulatory filing is a solid hint that we could see the RTX 4070 turn up in February, perhaps; or even late January?

In short, the RTX 4070 could arrive sooner than previously anticipated, but don’t count on it being at CES 2023, by any means. The RTX 4070 Ti is very much expected at CES, but even strong and plentiful rumors are no guarantee as Nvidia might change its mind at the last minute.