No, Daredevil's not in Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer – and this proves it

After two weeks of unrelenting rumors, it seems that Charlie Cox was right: Daredevil does not make an appearance in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer.

Following the first trailer's release on August 23, Marvel fans thought they had caught a brief glimpse of Matt Murdock at the 0:30 minute mark. Many people assumed that the man with rolled up sleeves was actor Charlie Cox, who had played Murdock/Daredevil in the character's Netflix show.

Fan frenzy was so great about his potential appearance, in fact, that even actor Charlie Cox weighed in on it. As we reported, Cox was forced to deny that he's part of the trailer – and it turns out he was right all along.

With the No Way Home trailer being played ahead of their Shang-Chi screening, Twitter user Gymblonski confirmed that the mystery man was not Cox after all. Check out Gymblonski's tweet on the matter below:

Saw #Shangchi in imax and they played the #SpiderManNoWayHome trailer before and because of the increased aspect ratio I was able to see the face behind the arms and can confirm it is NOT Charlie Cox #Daredevil pic.twitter.com/5l9r8aOQQ0September 4, 2021 See more

As Gymblonski explains, IMAX screens have an increased aspect ratio compared to standard-sized theater screens, as well as mobile phone and laptop displays. This means that watching something in IMAX format lets you see more of what should be viewable on screen.

With Gymblonski watching Shang-Chi in IMAX, they were able to see more of the No Way Home trailer than those of us who had watched it on our phones or computers.

The mystery man's face, then, is completely viewable in the No Way Home footage – which confirms it isn't Cox. So that's one rumor we can finally put to bed.

Analysis: Matt Murdock could still appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Gymblonski's video may have discredited Daredevil's appearance in the trailer, but the character could still show up in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

During a recent interview (covered as part of our Charlie Cox denial story, which is linked above), Cox appeared a bit flustered when he was asked if he was part of No Way Home's cast. It's possible that Cox wasn't expecting the question, so maybe his agitated response was a natural reaction to what the interviewer had posed.

Still, there's been plenty of speculation that Matt Murdock will feature in the Spider-Man sequel. Multiple sources, including Murphy's Multiverse and ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, have suggested that Cox will appear in some capacity.

Other leakers have said that Murdock will defend Peter Parker in court after the latter is supposedly convicted of killing Mysterio at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Twitter user TheDevilofHK suggests that Cox will appear on screen for around 10 minutes, which lends further weight to him showing up.

While Daredevil doesn't turn up in No Way Home's trailer, that doesn't mean he won't appear in the movie at all. There are too many rumors that propose Cox will return and further speculation indicates that he'll show up in other MCU projects.

Upcoming Marvel Disney Plus shows in She-Hulk and Echo might feature Murdock or Daredevil cameos, so we might see more of Cox in the future, too. Given how popular Cox's turn as Murdock/Daredevil was in his Netflix series, it would be a great bit of fan service if Marvel made him a permanent MCU addition.