New Year's sales 2019: the best deals in January 2019

We've updated our list of the best New Year's sales for 2019 with our top picks on discounted tech. US retailers haven't raised all of their prices – yet.

Start the New Year by exchanging what you got Christmas for stuff for what you actually want . Retailers like Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo are determined to keep your dollar and your New Year's resolution, especially with fitness tech.

Some of today's New Year's deals are actually consistent with the price drops we saw two months ago. The trick here is get what you really wanted, and do so at a better price than you would normally.

Check our constantly updated list of New Year's sales below, now updated for Wednesday, January 2.

The best New Year's sales 2019

Apple Watch 3 (38mm) $299 now $279 at Walmart

Meet your fitness goals with this Apple-beating price. Walmart has the smaller 38mm at a healthy discount of $20 today. It's hard to find deals on Apple products, so this is a rare one.

Apple Watch 3 (42mm) $329 now $309 at Walmart

The larger (and we think better) Apple Watch is also on sale for New Year's 2019, netting you a $20 discount. The screen is bigger, the better life is more plentiful and you're still saving.

Google Home Mini $49 now $29 at Walmart

This may be the permanent price of the Google Home Mini. Even though it went up in price a year ago at this time, Walmart still has it for $29 to start out 2019. Splendid.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) $49 now $29 at Amazon

Please don't pay $50 for an Echo Dot. There are several distinct times of the year that this Alexa-powered smart speaker is on sale, and this is one of those times. You can get it for $20 off.

Fitbit Charge 3 $149 now $145 at Amazon

It's not a huge savings, but the best Fitbit is now on sale for $5 off to help you begin your New Year's resolution. Taking off every pound and dollar helps in 2019.

LG 43-inch UK6090 4KTV $399 now $269 at Best Buy

Best Buy has a lot of TV inventory, and that means you'll find cheap prices on a dazzling new 4K TV, starting with the low price of this LG UDHTV that's $130 off today.

Vizio 50-inch D50x-G9 4KTV $428 now $298 at Walmart

Vizio often has some of the best 4KTVs deals if you want good value at a lower price point, and we've got one right here: a 50-incher at under $300, one of Walmart's best New Year's sales.

Sharp 40-inch (LC-40Q3070U) HDTV $229 now $179 at Walmart

This 1080p television gives you another TV in a room where you need an extra set, but don't need 4K quality. It's an LED that is more about size at a value than pixel count, ideal for most dorms and guest rooms.

New Year's sales tip from the experts

Here's a great piece of advice for everyone shopping online: look for open-box or refurbished items in excellent condition during New Year's sales. People who don't exactly get what they want and never play with the tech often return it. US retailers have to label these items open box and the typically come with significant price drops.

For example, that Apple HomePod deal for $250, down from $350, was actually price matched by an open-box discount that lasted a lot longer. In one case, we got it for $238, and it was listed in excellent condition.

The same will go with items like this PS4 Pro:

PS4 Pro console (3rd Gen) $399 now $349 at Best Buy

This standalone PS4 Pro console is $50 cheaper because someone opened the box. You'll want to pay attention to make sure that it's a solid piece of hardware, but that's better than paying full price.

Google Home Hub $129 now $99 at Walmart

Google's best smart speaker has a screen attached to it, and it's $30 off of its launch price. Really, if you bought this in October, you must be kicking yourself due to its New Year's price drop.

Google Wifi $300 now $249 at Walmart

The best mesh WiFi router in our books is the Google Wifi, and getting three at a time will save you $50. Retire that old router that never seems to extend as far as you'd like and buy this one.

Chromecast Audio $35 now $20 at Walmart

Turn a dumb speaker into a smart speaker with this handy little gadget from Google. It's a Chromecast strictly meant for audio, and it's $15 today.

Sony PlayStation Classic: $100 now $59 on Amazon

The PlayStation Classic is a retro gamer's dream. Featuring a replicated (and micro-sized) PlayStation console, two controllers and 20 games, this is a great gift – at a great price – for the old-school gamer in your life.