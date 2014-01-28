NFL says 'nuh uh' to mobile video streaming at the Super Bowl

If you're braving the cold to watch the Broncos duke it out with the Seahawks for Super Bowl bragging rights, best keep your eyes glued to the field as there won't be any replays to watch in your stadium seat.

The NFL is officially blocking all video streaming including its own NFL.com and Fox Sports live streaming.

But have no fear - the ban means more bandwidth for the NFL app so you can still check stats, post football rage to Facebook and Twitter, and text. Huh, guess this was the NFL's intention all along. How thoughtful.

More blips!

Forget MetLife Stadium. You've got all the Wi-Fi you want at home, plus more blips.

Via Ars Technica