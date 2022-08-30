Netflix unveils its Hindi films slate - Some interesting flicks in it

Audio player loading…

Netflix has unveiled its slate of upcoming films and shows for the year at its Films Day event held at Mumbai. It was attended by an array of Indian film celebrities, including Tabu, Ali Abbas Zafar, Bala, Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte and Sanya Malhotra. The streaming major has in its kitty films like Zoya Akhtar-directed The Archies, Vishal Bhardwaj's Khufiya and Vasan Bala's Monica O My Darling, and movies like Qala, Chakda Xpress, Jogi, and the Hindi adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X starring Kareena Kapoor.

Netflix said India continues to have the highest viewing of films on Netflix globally. The platform has premiered over 50 Indian films and its upcoming slate that includes thrillers, musicals, revenge dramas, satires, romantic comedies and much more.

Netflix's upcoming films

The Indian adaptation of The Archies. (Image credit: Netflix)

Its recent release Darlings enjoyed the highest global opening ever for an Indian original film and is the most watched Indian original film on the platform.

Netflix's new slate of content includes inspirational journey of the incredible cricketer, Jhulan Goswami in Chakda ‘Xpress, which is directed by Prosit Roy and is headlined by Anushka Sharma.

The list comprises: heist thriller in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga (directed by Ajay Singh), pulse-pounding drama celebrating brotherhood and courage in Jogi (directed by Ali Abbas Zafar), the satirical comedy in pursuit of thieves who steal jackfruits in Kathal (directed by Yashowardhan Mishra), spy thriller inspired by true events in Khufiya (directed by Vishal Bharadwaj), gripping whodunnit Monica O My Darling (directed by Vasan Bala), Tom & Jerry style rom-com coming to life in Plan A Plan B (directed by Shashanka Ghosh), intense drama where a tragic past catches up with the present in Qala (directed by Anvita Dutt), first-ever feature film from the Archie Comics in The Archies (directed by Zoya Akhtar) and a classic murder mystery in the Untitled f.k.a. Devotion of Suspect X (directed by Sujoy Ghosh).

Anushka Sharma in the film Chakda 'Xpress. (Image credit: Netflix India)

Trailer of Plan A Plan B released

The Archies, Netflix's live-action musical film, is based on the characters of the popular American comics. It will mark the acting debut of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, superstar Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. It also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina.

Khufiya, starring Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi, inspired by true events and based on the popular espionage novel Escape to Nowhere by Amar Bhushan.

Netflix has also released the trailer of Jogi, directed by Zafar and featuring Diljit Dosanjh. Set in Delhi in 1984, the film follows the story of a resilient friendship and courage in the times of adversity. Also featuring Kumud Mishra, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Hiten Tejwani and Amyra Dastur, Jogi is set to be released on September 16.

Netflix also announced the release date of Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia's upcoming comedy movie Plan A Plan B. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film will premiere on September 30.

The streamer has also announced the suspense thriller film Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, featuring Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal. Directed by Ajay Singh, the movie traces the story of a heist that goes wrong when a plane gets hijacked.