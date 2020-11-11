Need some cheap wireless earbuds? These early Black Friday deals have you covered

True wireless earbuds can be expensive, but thanks to these great early Black Friday deals from Best Buy, you can get your hands on some cable-less earphones for less.

First up are the Jabra Elite Active 65t: usually $139.99, the Best Buy Black Friday sale has slashed the price of these sports-focussed true wireless earbuds to just $99.99, saving you a very respectable $40.

But, if you're looking for something really budget-friendly, check out the JLab Audio Go Air Icons; these wireless earbuds cost just $29.99, with Best Buy cutting the price by $30 from their original RRP of $59.99.

Jabra Elite Active 65t true wireless earbuds: $139.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 on these fantastic, sports-friendly earbuds in this early Black Friday deal. Designed for athletes, the earbuds are sweat-resistant and feature a built-in motion sensor that lets you track fitness efforts.

JLab Go Air Icon True Wireless In-Ear Headphones: $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Get these true wireless earbuds for just under $30 in this stellar early Black Friday deal. They may not be the highest spec buds we've seen, but they do have a long battery life, water resistance, and an eye-catching design.View Deal

If we were choosing between these two earbud models, we'd probably opt for the Jabra Elite Active 65t; the company has a great reputation when it comes to true wireless earbuds, and the non-sports version of these buds (the Jabra Elite 65t) are among the best you can buy.

With workouts in mind, the Elite Active 65t come with an IP65 water- and and dust-resistance rating, which means they'll easily withstand a little sweat or rain if you get caught out on your run. They also come with an integrated motion sensor, which Jabra says allows you to "track fitness and performance".

The earbuds themselves come with five hours of battery life, with an additional 10 hours provided by the charging case – not the best we've seen, but certainly enough to power your workouts.

6mm drivers should provide a powerful sound, and if they're anything like the non-sports version, the Elite Active 65t will deliver a full, bassy sound, with rolled off trebles to avoid any harshness.

All those specs are impressive, but that doesn't mean you should write off the JLab Audio Go Air Icons, especially if you're on a strict budget.

They come with a six-hour onboard battery life, with over 18 hours in the charging case – that's far longer than the Jabra earbuds. They also come with IP55 water / dust resistance, making them suitable for working out with.

So, why would we recommend the Jabra Elite Active 65t over JLab's own sporty buds? Well, we tested the non-sports version of these earbuds (the JLab Go Air), and found that the audio quality left a lot to be desired.

Saying that, if you want a pair of wireless earbuds you can chuck in your bag, and you don't want to spend lots of money, $29.99 is a great price to pay.

