My new favorite running headphones are now cheaper than ever on Prime Day

By published

These Shokz bone conduction headphones are great

Shokz Openrun
(Image credit: Shokz)

I'd never even tried bone conduction headphones until a couple of months ago. I had just started in my role as TechRadar's fitness editor, and I was itching to give them a try. Lo and behold, they're now my favorite thing ever, and cheaper than ever in the Prime Day deals

The Shokz OpenRun are my headphones of choice (which we called "the world's best bone conduction headphones") and they're now cheaper than ever. Previously, they've only been discounted to around $110, but right now on Amazon they're down a full $40 from RRP to just $89.95 (opens in new tab). Check them out in full below:

(Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Shokz deals in your region)

Today's best Prime Day Shokz bone conduction headphones deals

(opens in new tab)

Shokz OpenRun wireless bone conduction headphones | $129.95 now $89.95 on Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $40 - These bone conduction headphones from Shokz (formerly AfterShokz) which leave your ears open to the wider world while blasting out the tunes through bone conduction technology. Essential to keep your ears out for traffic when running. Fast-charging, comfortable and it makes your run safer.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

The best bone conduction headphones (which, let me be clear, are the pair above) send the sound through the bones in your skull into your eardrums rather than into your ears directly. 

This allows you to both listen to your favorite tunes, podcasts and audiobooks (see the best audible deals for a good selection, I'm currently polishing off Return Of The King) and keep your ears open on your run. 

With clarity on both fronts, I feel more aware of traffic, pedestrians and occasionally wild animals, so I can run safely while still enjoying a solid audio experience. For me, it's a better experience than most earbuds' active noise canceling transparency modes, as the air between your ears isn't fighting for space. It sounds weird, but I encourage you to give them a try at this price. 

Not convinced? I've dropped a couple more bone conduction headphones deals below, on other Shokz products.

(opens in new tab)

AfterShokz OpenMove wireless bone conduction headphones | $79.95 now $55.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $25 - These bone conduction headphones are not as good as the OpenRun, with six hours' charge as opposed to eight and slightly lower water resistance. However, they're cheaper, so if your budget's tight, these are the ones to go for.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)

AfterShokz Aeropex wireless bone conduction headphones | $129.95 now $89.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $40 - An older version of the OpenRun which is still an improvement on the OpenMove, it doesn't have fast charging, but does come bundled with a handy sports belt to keep your phone or mid-run snacks handy. 

View Deal (opens in new tab)

More bone conduction headphones deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for Shokz headphones around the web right here, with offers available in your region. 

More Prime Day deals in the US

Matt Evans
Matt Evans

With a Master’s Degree in journalism from Cardiff University, Matt started his digital journalism career at Men’s Health and stayed on for over two years, where he earned his stripes in health and fitness reporting. Since then, his byline has appeared in a wide variety of publications and sites including Runner's World, Women's Health, Men's Fitness, LiveScience and Fit&Well on everything from exercise, to nutrition, to mental health, alongside covering extreme sports for Red Bull. 


Stretching is Matt’s top fitness tip. He originally discovered exercise through martial arts, holding a black belt in Karate, and trained for many years in kickboxing. During COVID he also fell in love with yoga, as it combined martial-arts style stretching with a bit of personal space.


When he’s not training or writing about health and fitness, he can be found reading doorstop-thick fantasy books with lots of fictional maps in them.
See more Health & Fitness news