MSI's Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal will get you huge power for a little price

Been waiting for a sick gaming laptop deal this shopping weekend? Naturally, Newegg's been thinking of you, having launched one of the best gaming laptop deals of Cyber Monday already.

[Update: This deal is currently sold out, sadly. Check back soon to see whether it gets back in stock. We'll be doing the same!]

For today only, the 15.6-inch MSI GL62M 7RDX gaming laptop can be had for $150 off of its list price. Given what's inside of this thing, that's a crazy good deal.

Speaking of which, you're getting a 15.6-inch, 1080p display powered by an Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GTX 1050 graphics. The 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD-plus-1TB hard drive storage combo are just icing on the cake.

All told, that's $749 for an entry level gaming laptop prepared to handle most of your PC gaming desires at 1080 resolution and mid-range settings. Check out the deal below!

MSI GL62M 7RDX is now just $749 (was $899)

Thanks to Newegg, you can get this impressively value-packed gaming laptop for 16% less than it was even set at. This is bound to be a hot Cyber Monday deal, so act fast!View Deal