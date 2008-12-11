T-Mobile first to release BlackBerry Curve 8900

T-Mobile has sprung something of a mobile surprise by announcing that it will be bringing the RIM BlackBerry Curve 8900, AKA the Javelin, a week early.

This means it will be beating rivals O2 and the Carphone Warehouse to the punch, which were expected to bring out the handset on 20 December.

Contract killing

The BlackBerry Curve 8900 will be free when you sign up to a £35 contract, giving users unlimited push email and web browsing. This is made up of a £30 Flext 30 tariff and 35 extra for the email.

However, we don't have any word on how long the contract length will be, so you could get lumbered with the handset for up to two years.

Still, there could be worse mobile bedfellows, with Wi-Fi, a 2.4-inch screen and a 3.2MP camera all in the slimmest BlackBerry with a full QWERTY keyboard. It also links directly to iTunes, so you can take all your tunes with you via the expandable memory card slot.