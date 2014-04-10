T-Mobile's 'Operation Tablet Freedom' unlocks 1.2GB of free 4G data

It's day two of T-Mobile's Un-carrier assault and now the company has announced "Operation Tablet Freedom" to get more 4G LTE enabled tablets into customer hands.

T-Mobile CEO John Leger announced the new initiative will deliver 1GB of free tablet data usage per month for all T-Mobile voice customers through the end of 2014. This new deal stacks on top of T-Mo's previous offered 200MB of free tablet data, so customers can get a total of 1.2GB free data.

"Use your tablet virtually anywhere, anytime you want without fear," Legere said in a release. "[There's] no need to be intimidated any longer by Big Blue, Bad Red or Bumbling Yellow."

How to get it

Users can simply add on a new 4G tablet, or one they already own, to their existing post-paid voice plan.

T-Mobile's Operation Tablet Freedom launches this Saturday, April 12 for both new and existing customers. Additionally, T-Mo has taken $10 off its most popular internet data plans starting April 12 through the end of 2014.

Go ahead and get the 4G version

What's more, T-Mobile is also lowering the bar to entry on 4G capable tablets by selling the LTE capable model for the same price as its Wi-Fi only version. This means that 16GB LTE enabled Apple iPad Air, which used to cost $629 at T-Mobile, is now $499, just like the Wi-Fi only version.

Alternatively, the new plan promises users can bring in their old Wi-Fi tablet and apply its value towards buying a new 4G LTE version.

T-Mobile announced its $40 Simple Starter plan on April 9, offering budget conscious subscribers unlimited talk and text with 500MB of data, and no overage fees.

T-Mobile still has something lined up for its last day of this Un-carrier fest, and Legere also referred to the Samsung Galaxy S5 launch day. Curiouser and curiouser.