Samsung tablets to go big in 2014 with multiple 12.2-inch slates leaked

The Galaxy Note Pro is a device that keeps rearing its rumour shaped head, and further details have emerged shedding more light on the upcoming device, as well as a few others.

Oft spot on Twitter tipster evleaks has revealed spec details of the 12.2-inch slate, as well as specs and images of three Galaxy Tab Pro devices ranging from 8.4 inches all the way up to the new 12.2-inch crown.

The two super-sized tablets look very similar, with identical internal specs. Both come in Exynos 5 octa-core Wi-Fi and 3G models, with the LTE versions being quipped with Qualcomm's quad-core Snapdragon 800 CPU instead. The only noticeable difference is the inclusion of Samsung's S-Pen with the Note Pro.

Keeping us in S-Pen-se

Each device is equipped with a WXGA screen, 8MP rear camera and 2MP front camera to help you fill up 32 or 64GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy Note Pro 12.2 (credit: evleaks)

The Galaxy Note Pro 12.2 and the Galaxy Tab Pro 12.2 should both be useable for a considerable time, as both have a 9500mAh battery, plus 3GB of RAM and Android 4.4 KitKat is the OS of choice.

Interestingly the larger tabs appear to be showing off Samsung's new TouchWiz overlay, and if you ask us it looks suspiciously like Windows 8.1.

Samsung is also building two smaller Galaxy Tab Pro models; 10.1 and 8.4-inch variants are supposedly on their way to complete the line up.

Spot the difference - Galaxy Tab Pro 12.2 (credit: evleaks)

The specs sheet reads almost identical to the 12.2-inch model, however the smaller slates come with only 16 or 32GB storage and pack 8220mAh and 4800mAh batteries respectively.

We might not have to wait too much longer, with the leaked images all showing 12:45 on January 7. This could suggest that they're set to debut tomorrow, although we could see them even sooner as Samsung's press conference begins at 2pm (PST) on January 6.

Via Sammy Hub