Samsung Galaxy Tab Pro 12.2 lumbers into view March 9

Large and in charge, Samsung has finally committed to a date and price for its latest mammoth-sized tablets thank to a full-on brick-and-mortar retail assault kicking off this weekend.

Samsung has announced an official release date and pricing for the Samsung Galaxy Tab Pro 12.2, starting at $649.99 for a Wi-Fi only model with 32GB of onboard storage.

Available this Sunday, March 9, the humongous Android tablet was first announced during CES 2014 in early January, and the smaller 8.4- and 10.1-inch members of the Galaxy Tab Pro family went on sale last month.

So where can you grab one? Amazon already has the dino-sized tablet up for pre-order and retailers such as Best Buy, Walmart, Newegg, Fry's and Tiger Direct will carrying the tab. Customers can also head to Samsung's US website to place their Pro order.

Loaded with perks

Samsung is positioning the Galaxy Tab Pro 12.2 as a less expensive alternative to the Galaxy Note Pro 12.2, which costs $100 more but includes the manufacturer's coveted S Pen stylus.

The Tab features a 2560 x 1600 pixel display running Android 4.4 KitKat alongside Sammy's own somewhat controversial Magazine UX, all powered by a octa-core Exynos 5 processor with a gargantuan 9500mAh battery.

Like other members of the Galaxy Tab Pro family, Samsung's latest is bundled with $800 worth of perks, which include a $25 Google Play store credit, 3-month trials for Hulu Plus, SiriusXM and Audible and 50GB of Dropbox cloud storage.

Samsung has had mixed luck beating back rivals such as Apple's iPad Air, so it will be interesting to see if this newfound interest in 12.2-inch slates actually belts out a sizable enough roar on the market to be heard.

Via Engadget