Samsung Galaxy Pro tablets release dates are just ahead of Valentine's Day

Update: Samsung has spilled the beans and finally announced the February 13 release of the Galaxy Note Pro 12.2. The Tab Pro 10.1 and 8.4 will also be available to pick up.

A 32GB Note Pro 12.2 will cost you $749.99, and $849.99 for 64GB where a 16GB Tab Pro 10.1 is up for $499.99 and the 8.4, $399.99.

Pre-orders start at midnight ET on February 4 from Samsung.com, Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, Tiger Direct, PC Richard and Sons, Fry's and Newegg.

The Galaxy Tab Pro 12.2 will be available in March 2014.

Verizon is also taking the lead as the first to offer the Note Pro 12.2 4G LTE, but a specific date has not been set yet.

Original story ...

The Galaxy Note Pro 12.2 will launch February 13, on the eve of Valentine's Day, for $850, retailer Office Depot has trumpeted.

Would-be lovers who pick one up for their sweeties with less than 24 hours to go until the big day will be cutting it a little close, but at least they'll have the option.

The large S Pen-equipped Samsung tablet launches February 4 for our friends in the UK, but it's taken until now for the its US release date and pricing to be revealed.

You can pre-order the 64GB Wi-Fi model at Office Depot currently.

It's all in the S Pen

Cupid's arrow sunk deep into our flesh when we tried out the Galaxy Note Pro 12.2 at CES 2014, and our reviewer said it "feels like a true laptop replacement."

It comes packing a 12.2-inch 2560 x 1600 display, Android 4.4 KitKat, 3GB of RAM, an 8-megapixel rear camera, a 9,500mAh battery, microSD card storage, and a range of other specs depending on what model you pick up.

For it's part, the 64GB Wi-Fi version has an Exynos 5 Octa chip with a combined 1.9GHz and 1.3GHz.

Most important, though, is the tablet's S Pen stylus, which sets it apart from other large Samsung Galaxy tablets and makes for very fluid use.

