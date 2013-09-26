Mark your calendars: Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 2014 arrives Oct. 10

The next Galaxy Note is almost here

After its unexpected unveiling at IFA earlier this year, Samsung is ready to drop the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 2014 into the market on Oct. 10.

Those who want to make sure they'll have a tablet in hand can secure one through pre-orders starting Sept. 27 at midnight.

Samsung did not specify which retailers would offer pre-orders but note you can get the new Note 10.1 on launch day from Samsung Experience Shops at Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile specialty stores, BestBuy.com, Amazon, PC Richards, Fry's, Tiger Direct, Walmart and Samsung.com.

What comes with it?

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 2014 comes with a new S Pen that has an updated roster of shortcuts and abilities like Air Command and S Finder.

The tab will have three connectivity options: Wi-Fi only, Wi-Fi plus 3G and Wi-Fi with LTE.

The Galaxy Note 10.1 2014 edition will retail for a pricey $549.99 for the 16GB version, and $599.99 for the 32GB tablet, but it does have microSD support.

If you're thinking about picking up the new Note, keep in mind that the Samsung Galaxy Gear is compatible and may be worth looking into, if you fancy wearable tech.