iPad Pro 9.7 is the best tablet in the world right now

Ever since it was released in October 2014, the iPad Air 2 has sat at the top of the podium in our selection of the best tablets in the world - until now.

Now it has been usurped by the new kid on the block, the iPad Pro 9.7.

We've just reviewed the slate and given it 4.5 stars out of 5 citing the only issues as the high price, the keyboard not being backlit and a few limitations within iOS.

Glowing review

The highlights are how it's much easier to handle than the original iPad Pro and the option of 256GB of storage,

And, as you would expect, the display is gorgeous to look at.

It's the best tablet you can buy right now, but the list doesn't end there. Our best tablet list is now updated with the likes of the Google Pixel C, Sony Xperia Z4 Tablet and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 coming in the top five.

