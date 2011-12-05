LG announces Z330 Ultrabook

LG has launched a new ultra-portable laptop, which it says is both thinner and lighter than Apple's market-leading MacBook Air.

The 13.3-inch Z330 Ultrabook joins LGs XNote family of laptops and boasts a stunning Windows 7 boot time of 9.9 seconds thanks to a "super speed tech" optimisation.

The LED backlit display boasts a resolution of 1366 x 768 while there's an Intel Core i5 or i7 processor doing all the donkey work.

There's also 4GB of RAM, upto 250GB of RAM and an Intel HD 3000 graphics card. There's also Bluetooth 3.0 and USB 3.0 in the mix.

Thinner and lighter

The laptop, which looks strikingly similar to Apple's pioneering MacBook Air size zero notebook, is thinner at 0.6-inches and lighter at 2.7lbs.

The Z330 was announced in Korea and it's as yet unclear whether the laptop will arrive on UK soil.

Via: Electronista