Mismatched Season 2 to premiere on Netflix in October - All details here

Cool times are for love. Come the last quarter of the year, films and series on romance and fun seem to arrive in plenty. This week the Season 3 of College Romance begins streaming on SonyLiv.

And today, Netflix announced the streaming date for the second season of its youthful romantic relationship drama Mismatched. The show featuring Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf in the lead will return on October 14. The duo return as the much-loved and admired couple Rishi and Dimple from the first season.

The series also features Vihaan Samat, Taaruk Raina, Devyani Shorey, Muskkaan Jaferi, Kritika Bharadwaj, Abhinav Sharma, Rannvijay Singha, Vidya Malavade, Priya Banerjee, Ahsaas Channa and Sanjana Sarathy.

A love equation between opposites

This coming-of-age relationship story is an adaptation of Sandhya Menon’s 2017 novel, ‘When Dimple Met Rishi’. The story centres on an old-school romantic kind of guy falling for a young woman, who is a different kind of person -- an ambitious gamer who is not what one would call a typical romantic. This equation between the opposites supplies the story all the warmth, energy and quirks.

Season one ended at an intriguing point with the leading pair having a fallout. Two secrets, one professional and other personal, that they alone were privy too come out in the open. The teaser of the new season takes off from that idea --- not being able to keep a secret.

"Since the success of season 1, the series has had many fans asking whether their favourite young couple would find their way back to each other. In a unique teaser, we get to see Dimple and Rishi reunite on screen, only for visible tension to take over. Amidst the arguing, the camera pans out and we see possible new partners. Will Rishi and Dimple make #CoupleGoals this year or will new love interests pull the rug out from under them?" a statement from the streamer said.

Mismatched is directed by Akarsh Khurana, and produced by Ronnie Screwala. Its writing team is: Gazal Dhaliwal, Aarsh Vora, Nandini Gupta, Sunayana Kumari and Akshay Jhunjhunwala.