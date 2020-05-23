Memorial Day Apple sale: deals on the iPhone, iPad, AirPods, Macbook, and more

The Memorial Day sale event is happening right now, which means you can score massive discounts on best-selling devices. To help you sort through all the offers, we've rounded up the best Memorial Day Apple sales, which include incredible deals on the all-new iPhone SE, Apple Watch, iPad, Beats headphones, and more.



Our top Memorial Day Apple sale picks include up to $170 in savings on the iPhone SE with qualified trade-in, a $100 price cut on the all-new Apple Watch 5, and the best-selling AirPods Pro on sale for $227.99. You can also save on popular headphones like the Powerbeats 3 on sale for $89.99 and the Beats Studio 3 on sale for $199.99.



If you're looking for tablet and laptop discounts, Amazon has the latest model iPad on sale for $399.99 and you can score a $300 discount on the 13-inch MacBook Pro at B&H Photo.



Shop more of the top Memorial Day Apple deals below, and if you're interested in more bargains, check out our roundup of the best Memorial Day sales that are happening right now.

The best Memorial Day Apple sales:

Apple iPhone deals

iPhone SE for $399 at Apple | Save up to $170 on the iPhone SE when trade-in an eligible device

You can save up to $170 on the all-new iPhone SE when you trade-in an eligible device. The 2020 iPhone SE packs a 4.7-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip and is available in black, white, and Product Red.

View Deal

iPhone 11 for $699 at Apple | Save up to $250 on the iPhone 11 with eligible trade-in

You can save up to $250 on the iPhone 11 when you trade-in an eligible iPhone. After your purchase, you'll receive a trade-in kit with instructions on how to ship your old device within 14 days. The iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch LCD display, a new dual-camera system, and is available in Black, Green, Yellow, Purple, Red, and White.

View Deal

Apple headphone deals

Beats Powerbeats 3 Headphones: $ 199.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

The Powerbeats 3 headphones are on sale for $89.99 at Best Buy. That's a $110 discount and the best price we've found for the water-resistant wireless earbuds.

View Deal

Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones: $349.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

You can get the best-selling Beats Studio 3 headphones on sale for $199.99 at Best Buy. That's the lowest price we've found for the wireless headphones that include noise-canceling technology and are available in grey and desert sand.

View Deal

Apple Airpods (2019) with charging case | $159 $139.95 at B&H Photo

The very cheapest AirPods deal you can grab right now are these second-generation AirPods on sale with a $20 discount at B&H. If you can do without the wireless charging case, this is great deal as you're getting those premium features for much less - balanced audio, a good fit, and seamless iOS integration.

View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $227.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the 2019 AirPods Pro on sale for $227.99 when you add the earbuds to your cart. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch 3 GPS 38mm: $279 $179 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can snag the Apple Watch 3 on sale for $179 and save $50 on the Powerbeats Pro at Best Buy. The Series 3 smartwatch includes GPS technology and offers continuous heart rate monitoring.

View Deal

Apple Watch 5 GPS, 40mm: $399 $299 at Best Buy

Get the all-new Apple Watch 5 on sale for just $299 at Best Buy. That's a $100 discount and the lowest price we've found for the swimproof smartwatch that features GPS technology and an always-on retina display.



View Deal

Apple Watch 5 GPS and Cellular, 40mm: $499 $399 at Best Buy

If you're interested in a cellular plan, Best Buy has a massive $100 price cut on the Apple Watch 5 with cellular. The 40mm smartwatch includes LTE connectivity, which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away.

View Deal

Apple iPad deals

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 32GB (Latest Model): $329 $249.99 at Amazon

Get the latest model iPad on sale for $249.99 at Amazon. That's a $79 discount for the 10.2-inch tablet that packs 32GB of storage and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 128GB (Latest Model): $429.99 $409.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the 10.2-inch Apple iPad on sale for $409.99. The powerful tablet packs 128GB of storage and provides an all-day battery life.

View Deal

Apple MacBook deals

2019 Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch | $1,499 $1,199 at B&H

Save $300 on a powerful MacBook Pro deal this week at B&H. With a 256GB capacity SSD, Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a beautiful Liquid Retina display, you're getting a powerful machine here - and for much cheaper than an almost identical 2020 MacBook Pro.

View Deal

2019 Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch | $2,399 $2,099 at B&H

Want the best? With $300 saving you won't have to make any compromises with this 16-inch MacBook Pro deal at B&H. Onboard you're getting an Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM and an AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics card - enough grunt to handle the most demanding workflows.

View Deal

Shop more Apple deals with our roundup of the best cheap Apple Watch prices and the best iPhone SE deals.



You can also see more of the best cheap MacBook sale prices and deals that are happening now.