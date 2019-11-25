MacBook Pro 2019 and MacBook Air 2019 see huge $200 price cuts for Black Friday

Best Buy has cut the price of the MacBook Air 2019 and MacBook Pro 13-inch 2019 models in time for Black Friday 2019 and Cyber Monday 2019.

Both of this year's models get a very decent $200 knocked off their price tags, so why wait a few more days to see what deals Black Friday brings, when you can get an excellent discount right now?

This follows Best Buy cutting the price of a number of other MacBook models as well. It's certainly a great time to be on the lookout for a new Apple laptop.

Apple MacBook Air 2019 Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB: $1,099.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save a very tempting $200 off the price of this year's MacBook Air. If you want the latest version of Apple's thin and light laptop, this is a top choice that knocks the price down to just $900.View Deal

Apple MacBook 13-inch Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB: $1,499.99 $1,299.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has cut $200 off the price of the 2019 model of the 13-inch MacBook Pro. With an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, this is a brilliantly powerful – yet portable – MacBook.View Deal

You may not find better MacBook deals on Black Friday itself, but if you're looking for laptops from other manufacturers, we also have a guide to the best Black Friday laptop deals that have already gone live – so you don't have to wait until the end of November to begin bargain hunting.

