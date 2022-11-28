Mac Cyber Monday deals are hard to find... but we found some great secret offers!

If you're on the hunt for Mac Cyber Monday deals, you may have been a bit frustrated. While there have been plenty of Apple Cyber Monday deals on iPhones, iPads and MacBooks, Mac Cyber Monday deals have been harder to find.

However, we've been searching high and low, and have found some secret Mac deals hidden away. While Macs like the Mac mini and iMac aren't as glamorous as MacBooks and iPhones, there are still people out there who want to save money on Apple's Mac computers, and the Cyber Monday deals event is a good a time as any.

Today's best Mac Cyber Monday deals in the US

(opens in new tab) Mac mini (M1 Chip, 8GB, 512GB): was $899.99 now $749 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Supercharged with the Apple M1 chip, this do-it-all desktop takes your everyday computing to another level. Work, play and create on the Mac mini at speeds unexpected for such a small little machine. Versatility dominates the conversation when it comes to this compact PC, perfect for that user with small desk space, a minimalist style or the hardcore creator on the go.

(opens in new tab) Apple iMac 27-inch: was $1,799.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Though many of Apple’s products have moved on to the company’s own M1 CPU, you can still get a 27-inch iMac powered by an Intel CPU. And, as we mentioned in our 4.5 out of 5 star review (opens in new tab), they can get very powerful. Plus, that large 27-inch display makes this one of the biggest and best all-in-one computers around. And, since it is sporting that Intel CPU, it’s getting the kind of deep discount that Apple products usually don’t get, to the tune of $600 off.

(opens in new tab) iMac (24-inch, M1 chip, 8GB, 256GB): was $1,499 now $1,349.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The ultimate device for professionals working from home, students and small business owners, the iMac comes with immersive 4.5K Retina display, allowing you to get lost in the small details. Easy to set up and stunning to look at, the iMac comes with all the peripherals you need color-matched, a bargain you can't miss this Cyber Monday.



(opens in new tab) Apple iMac 27-inch: was $1,999.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

As we mentioned in our 4.5 out of 5 review (opens in new tab) of the Intel-powered iMac, it can get very powerful. It also comes with a gorgeous and color-accurate display. Since this is an older-generation model, with Apple having gone all-in on its 24-inch M1-powered models, it’s getting the type of discount we don't often see on Apple products, with a huge $600 off this particular configuration, which sports an Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Apple iMac 27-inch: was $2,299.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If our 4.5 out of 5 review (opens in new tab) on the 27-inch iMac is any indication, we’re a fan of its performance, gorgeous screen, and improved webcam. And, while Apple products miss out on big sales, the Intel-powered iMacs are seeing some big discounts. This configuration, sporting an Intel Core i7, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD has been discounted by $600.

Today's best Mac Cyber Monday deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Mac mini (M1 Chip, 8GB, 256GB): was £ 699.99 now £619 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

Coming with the Apple M1 chip, this compact Mac PC is a fantastic performer, and a great choice for digital creatives and students. At this new lower price, it's even more tempting, and John Lewis throws in a two-year guarantee as well.

(opens in new tab) Mac mini (M1 Chip, 8GB, 256GB): was £ 699.99 now £619 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon is also offering the same deal as John Lewis for the M1 Mac mini. This is an 11% discount for Cyber Monday, making it a great time to get hold of this versatile PC. We actually recommend you buying from John Lewis for the same price – see above – as you get a longer guarantee, but Amazon's next-day delivery is certainly tempting.

(opens in new tab) Mac mini (Intel Core i3, 8GB, 256GB): was £799.99 now £699 at Argos (opens in new tab)

The 2020 model of the Mac mini with an Intel Core i3 chip has had a £100 price cut in the UK for Cyber Monday. It's not the latest model with the M1 chip, but it's still a great little Mac for day to day use, especially at this new low price.

(opens in new tab) iMac (24-inch, M1 chip, 8GB, 256GB): was £1,249 now £1,124 at Currys (opens in new tab)

If you like the colour green, then Currys has the cheapest iMac you can buy right now. This is the model with an M1 chip, 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM. Currys also sells the Blue (opens in new tab) and Pink (opens in new tab) versions, but for more (£1,149). The Silver Grey (opens in new tab) model is only a few quid more than the Green model, however, at £1,127.97.



(opens in new tab) iMac (24-inch, M1 chip, 8GB, 256GB): was £1,249 now £1,149.99 at Argos (opens in new tab)

Argos has a range of new iMacs for their cheapest price at the retailer. Sporting a new look and the M1 chip, this all-in-one PC is a great investment for digital creatives, and comes in different colours.



More Mac Cyber Monday deals

