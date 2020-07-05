Lowe's 4th of July sale 2020: our picks of the best deals still available today

The Lowe's 4th of July sale is still ongoing today, so don't worry if you think you've missed out on the big event - we're here to help you score some deals. Tools, appliances, garden tools, and home furnishings are still available right now, with some fantastic discounts. We've sorted our way through the Lowe's 4th of July sale to find our picks of the best deals, which we've sorted into categories just down below. So, if you're in a hurry to see what's still on offer, simply scroll straight down.

Highlights include a huge 35% price cut on smart home and security devices, including a range of Google Nest and Ring camera devices. There are also some big appliance deals you can still grab, with savings of up to 40% on everything from refrigerators to microwaves, with free local delivery on orders over $299 to boot.

Lowe's is also offering big outdoor discounts, cutting the price on garden furniture, grills, and a range of tools and power tools. If you've been planning to spruce up your home or garden or finish a DIY project, then it's a great time to save some money on the items you need - we've picked the best deals below.

Lowe's 4th of July sale 2020: the 5 best deals

Many of these Lowe's 4th of July sales are still going but many are ending soon, even tonight in fast. So, if you're on the hunt for some cheap tools, furniture or appliance deals today, then we'd act quickly to secure your savings.

If you don't find what you're looking for, we recommend heading over to our main 4th of July sales roundup, where you'll find huge savings across a whole range of categories and retailers.



Lowe's 4th of July sale 2020: our top deal picks

Smart Home | Up to 35% off selected items

There's a huge array of savings to be had on a range of smart home hubs, devices, and security gadgets right now. Highlights include the excellent Google Nest thermostats and Ring Security cameras with 20% off.



Large appliances | Up to 40% off select appliances

Until July 8, you can get up to 40% off a massive range of refrigerators, washers, dryers, ranges, ovens, microwaves and much more. Orders over $299 are also currently eligible for free local delivery, so if you're looking for some kitchen upgrades, now's the time.

Garden | Up to 35% off select patio and outdoor decor

A wide range of garden furniture is on sale right now in the Lowe's 4th of July sale, with some deals ending today, and others continuing through to July 8. Whether you're looking for a cheap set of patio deck chairs or an upmarket outdoor suite, you'll find furniture for all budgets here.

Tools | Up to 33% off outdoor tools and equipment

Need to mow your lawn or clean the deck outside? Lawnmowers and power washers are just some of the garden electrical tools that are on offer right now at Lowe's. Some of these sales are ending today, so act quickly.

Home improvement | Up to 46% off on select tools

If the lockdown has got that DIY project on your mind, get some extra help with these power tools from Lowe's and save some cash too. There's everything here from handheld tools to miter saws, so it's a great time to get those DIY tools in.

