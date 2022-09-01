Lots of new shows and films are coming to Paramount Plus, but not for free

Audio player loading…

Your Paramount Plus app is about to get a whole load of new films and TV shows from Showtime – though to watch them you’ll have to pay extra.

Paramount Plus has gone through a lot of changes since its inception. At first, it wasn’t even known as Paramount Plus – instead it carried the name CBS All Access – and more recently it was announced that the Essential Plan would soon be bundled in with Walmart Plus subscriptions (likely in an effort to bring Amazon Prime down a peg or two).

However the service is about to get another change, as the catalog of content available on the Showtime app will now be streamable through the Paramount Plus app instead.

Unfortunately, this won’t be a free upgrade. If you want the privilege of watching Showtime’s content you’ll need to pay $12 per month for the Essential plan (with ads) or $15 per month for Premium (ad-free) – both plans will also include Paramount Plus.

Yellowjackets is one of the best TV shows on Showtime, and Season 2 is now on its way to Paramount Plus. (Image credit: Showtime)

But if you’re reading this before October 2, 2022, you’re in luck as there’s a limited-time offer where the bundles will instead only cost $8 and $13 for Essential and Premium respectively. Even once the deal ends in October you’ll continue to benefit from the cheaper price (until you cancel your plan or Paramount decides to end the special price).

Alternatively, you can keep paying $11 per month to get Showtime on its own, and you’ll still be able to get Paramount Plus for $5 per month for Essential and $10 for Premium.

Most likely this bundle is an effort to help make Paramount Plus and Showtime appear more appealing following the news that rival streaming services HBO Max and Discovery Plus will be merging in 2023.

We’ll have to wait and see if the gamble pays off, but either way Showtime and Paramount fans now have a more convenient way to stream their favorite TV shows and films.

