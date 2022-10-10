Prime Day in October live: top deals in Amazon’s Early Access sale

Refresh

Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022, 256GB): $1,199 $1,099 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The stunning Apple MacBook Air M2 is still $100 off at Amazon today with a price that's just $50 off the record-low. If you're looking for a premium ultrabook with incredible performance, battery life, and a quality display, there's not much that can challenge the latest MacBook Air - aside from the Pro models, that is.

It's well worth checking out our MacBook Air M2 review if you want to see us gush on this latest model from Apple. We've always had a place for the MacBook Air on our best laptops buyer's guide since the M1 model and this new iteration is a welcome upgrade - in particular the fancy new bezel-less display. This, alongside the speedy M2 chip and fanless design make the latest MacBook Air arguably the best laptop around right now for those who want a nice balance between power, portability, and battery life.

This excellent ultrabook is down to just $1,099 (was $1,199) at Amazon; a price that's just $50 off the record low. What was a very price proposition in comparison to the 13 Pro model has now become a very tempting one indeed with this discount.

I may have been slightly hyperbolic when I claimed you should forget the MacBook Air M2 in favor of the MacBook Pro last week, but I've now abruptly my mind - like any good shameless deals editor should.

Amazon Fire 7: £59.99 £34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save £25 – This is only the second time we've seen the latest version of the Amazon Fire 7 tablet reduced since it launched earlier in the year. And today's discount brings the budget tablet down to its cheapest price so far. Of course, for £35 you won't get a powerful device, but it's more than capable if you need a cheap option to browse the web, stream media, read books and do some light gaming.

Fire TV Stick 4K: £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save £20 – To stream shows and movies in higher-quality 4K resolution you need to upgrade to the fittingly-named Fire TV Stick 4K. Today's deal is not the lowest price we've ever seen - it's been £7 less in the past - so this is one we'd recommend holding off on buying until Black Friday unless you really want on right now.

Echo Dot (4th Gen): £49.99 £19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save £30 - Amazon's latest Echo Dot smart speaker is back on sale for a record-low price. In our Echo Dot review (opens in new tab), we found it to be reasonably loud and a cheap way to get some smart home tech. You can use it to control your smart home setup, as well as play music, check the weather, set timers, and more, all with simple voice commands.

Amazon's own-brand devices are always at the forefront of any Prime Day event and this year's October Early Access sale is no different. A few of these excellent devices have actually already been on sale for a few days in the UK at extremely competitive prices. We'd potentially opt for a 'wait and see' approach in regard to picking these ones up as there could be a few further price cuts at midnight, but these listings are definitely worth keeping an eye on.

TechRadar's top tips for Prime Day

(Image credit: Future)

1. Find an Amazon Prime free trial...

Amazon Prime Day deals are reserved for Prime members only. It goes without saying you'll want to be signed up by midnight and the Amazon Prime 30-day free trial is a fantastic way to do that. While it's not open to those who have previously had a trial open on their account before, it's an extremely low-committal way to get your hands on all the best deals over Prime Day. Note, you will have to cancel your trial before it's over though if you don't want to be charged, so bear that in mind.

2. ...but don't rely on it

Counter-intuitively, it's not just Amazon that's going to be offering excellent deals over this second October Prime Day event. You can expect stores like Walmart and Best Buy in the US and Currys in the UK to host their own sales. Basically, it's worth shopping around if you're interested in a particular product. While these other stores may not have as big of an inventory as Amazon, they do sometimes offer cheaper prices on hot-ticket items. If you can get a certain Amazon deal cheaper somewhere else, we'll be sure to tell you with our coverage here.

3. Know what you want to buy...

It's always a good idea to have a shopping list ready before you head into a retail event like Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday. There are always literally thousands of deals on offer so having a clear idea of what you need (and what you don't) can help you stay on budget and save precious time. If you have a particular product in mind, take the time to check its price history or the other models in the range.

4. ...but stay flexible

This point follows on from our previous one, namely it's worth having a few alternative products on your shopping list, just in case the model you've been eying up isn't on sale. This is where research again comes in handy as it'll immediately help you source alternatives.

For example, you may not be able to find an OLED TV from your favorite brand in a certain size but you may find another from a rival brand that's just as worth your time. You could also, potentially, find a cheaper model or a more expensive model and one that's actually better suited to your needs. Again, utilizing resources like TechRadar's own buyer's guides and reviews is incredibly handy if you're looking to clue yourself up on alternative choices.

5. Get in there early...

The vast majority of Prime Day Early Access deals will be going live at midnight tonight, so you can basically be first in the queue by staying up and checking them out tonight. There should be thousands of deals - some of which may sell out, depending on whether it's a popular model or not. In this case, it's probably a good idea to order your items sooner rather than later.

6. ...but check back throughout the event

That said, Amazon does love a lightning deal. Scattered throughout this year's second Amazon Prime Day event will be a couple of super-hot listings with record-breaking price cuts. It's too early to tell what these will be yet (it can be literally anything), but it's always worth keeping an eye out for these. They'll be prominently listed on the Amazon deals page - and we'll be highlighting any particularly good ones right here too.