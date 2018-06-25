LG's next smartwatch may be called the Libre

Late last year we heard reports of LG working on two new smartwatches, with details coming from trademark applications, and now a new filing in South Korea may have just confirmed one of the names for the first time.

The trademark application from June 12 this year in LG's home country has revealed a watch with the branding 'LIBRE'. It's thought this may be the new name for the watch with LTE wireless connectivity tech inside because of the way it was categorized.

When applying for trademarks with the Korean Intellectual Property Rights Information Service, each company needs to reveal what sort of connectivity tech is inside, and this particular filing suggests there will be LTE internet features.

'Libre' also means 'free', as in 'liberated', in French and Spanish, so this would make sense as a name for LG's new watch if you can take it anywhere and use it without your phone.

Two new watches

It's thought LG is working on one smartwatch that will only work when connected to a phone codenamed the LG Watch Timepiece, while the Libre will be the more feature-packed and expensive device alongside it.

The Watch Timepiece is heavily rumored to feature real hands over the top of a touchscreen, so that you can use Wear OS features.

Nothing has been confirmed yet by LG, but the company has previously released two or more watches at the same time to target two different types of watch buyer.

It's expected that both devices will run the latest Wear OS software, while it may be that they're among the first to feature the rumored Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset.

We probably won't know any official details from LG for a little while, and it may be that the company is readying itself to reveal both new devices at IFA 2018 at the end of August. We don't know anything more in terms of a release date though, so it may be a bit of a wait until there are new LG watches on sale.

Via LetsGoDigital