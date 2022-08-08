LG T90 Tone Free earbuds come with head-tracking spatial audio - We explain it

Audio player loading…

Korean electronics major LG Electronics has unveiled its 2022 lineup of 'Tone Free' true wireless earbuds, and the flagship model 'T90 Tone Free earbuds' sports a built-in equalizer and supports Dolby's Head Tracking technology.

The T90 Tone Free Dolby Atmos earbuds are said to be the world’s first wireless earbuds to support Dolby Head Tracking across all content and devices. Basically, this technology allows users to feel like they are in the centre of the scene. "Dolby Head Tracking recalibrates the sound as users move their heads for a more natural sound experience," LG said.

LG did not reveal the prices of the new earbuds, which will be rolled out in major markets worldwide from the end of August.

LG Tone Free range is pitted against Apple AirPods Pro and Sony WF-1000XM4, and offer active noise cancellation and improved sound quality.

LG T90 Tone Free earbuds: Features

(Image credit: LG)

The T90 Tone Free earbuds come with larger drivers that help generate deeper bass. The use of graphene, a premium material, reduces vibration while boosting audio quality. "LG’s T90 earbuds integrate the performance enhancing capabilities of Meridian Headphone Spatial Processing (HSP), a specialized technology from LG’s long-standing partner in delivering superior sound, Meridian Audio," LG said. Meridian’s Perfect Balance technology enables the T90 earbuds to achieve a consistent tonal balance at any volume.

The T90s also come with Snapdragon Sound Technology Suite, which provide sound quality --- 24-bit/96kHz high-resolution audio --- previously only available on wired headphones. LG said the crystal-clear voice quality and low latency make them ideal not only for listening to audio, but also for making voice calls and gaming.

(Image credit: LG)

In all, LG's top-end wireless earbuds offer improved Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with the Double Step ANC Algorithm and Real Time ANC Optimizer. The Double Step ANC Algorithm has a new filter with a higher sampling rate to cancel out external noises more effectively, and an advanced howling detection algorithm to eliminate unpleasant and distracting feedback. The Real Time ANC Optimizer, on the other hand, automatically adjusts ANC performance by analyzing the actual position of the buds inside the user’s ear via the inner microphones.

The Tone Free earbuds, created in collaboration with POSTECH Ergonomic Design Technology Lab, have an optimized shape that feels better in the ear. LG said the new models are both smaller and lighter in weight than their predecessors, meaning users can wear TONE Free for extended periods with less distraction.

The new Tone Free models also ship with the UVnano charging case, which uses ultraviolet light to help keep the earbuds hygienically clean. It provides wider coverage, sterilizing all parts of the ear gels. Additionally, the T90s adopt medical-grade, hypoallergenic ear gels to reduce the risk of skin irritation in the ear canal.

LG Tone Free fit TF7 and TF8

(Image credit: LG)

LG’s new Tone Free fit lineup includes models TF7 and TF8, which are designed for active moments from running and mountain biking, to vigorous training sessions at the gym. Both models incorporate SwivelGrip technology – which helps keep the earbuds firmly and comfortably in place, even during the most intense workouts – and offer a lightweight design that promotes better air circulation, LG said.

The Tone Free fit models offer up to 10 hours of use on a single charge while the case itself can provide a further 20, for up to 30 hours of listening enjoyment. The earbuds can be completely charged after approximately 1 hour in the UVnano charging case.