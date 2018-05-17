LG G7 ThinQ release date confirmed as May 31

The LG G7 ThinQ release date has been confirmed as May 31 for the UK, meaning there's less than two weeks before you can get your hands on the firm's new flagship smartphone.

We currently don't know how much it will cost, or where you'll actually be able to buy it from, but we've asked LG for more details and we will update this article when we know more.

What do you ThinQ?

The LG G7 ThinQ boasts a 6.1-inch QHD display, screen notch, Snapdragon 845 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and Android 8.0 Oreo.

It faces stiff competition from the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, iPhone X and the more affordable Honor 10 and OnePlus 6.

In our hands on review we said "The LG G7 ThinQ is a completely unsurprising, risk-averse smartphone that's meant to be smart, not flashy.

"It has an AI-powered camera, loud 'Boombox' speaker, and a bright 6.1-inch display. It's shaping up to be a reasonable, but not monumental upgrade over the LG G6."

