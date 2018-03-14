LG G7 launch may be as late as May and it could see a price hike

The LG G7 and LG G7 Plus launch date will likely be towards the end of April, or at the start of May, with it hitting store shelves sometime in May, according to the latest leaks surrounding the flagship handsets.

A new report by ETNews also claims the LG G7 will be around KRW 100,000 more expensive than the LG G6 - which would be an increase of around $90 (£70, AU$120).

A May arrival for the G7 puts it quite some way behind some of its key competitors, with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S9, Sony Xperia XZ2 and potentially the Huawei P20 going on sale several weeks before LG's latest flagship is even officially unveiled.

Noticing the notch

Previous leaks have told us that the phone with have a iPhone X-like notch on its screen with an OLED display and a Quad-DAC audio system.

Additionally, it will integrate the AI camera features that were seen on the LG V30S ThinQ at MWC 2018. This will enhance the utility derived from the 16MP dual-lens rear camera. It's also speculated that the LG G7 will be powered by a 3000mAh battery.

Other specifications that have come to light about the phone are it will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset paired with upgraded RAM and more storage than the LG G6.

The report adds that the LG V40 may see its release timeline being shifted forward to December as well, which was originally expected to reach the market in September.