Lenovo K6 Power with 4,000mAh battery coming to India on Nov 29

Lenovo is gearing up to unveil the K6 power in India on November 29. The handset was showcased at IFA 2016 in Berlin in September and comes with a mammoth 4,000mAh battery, 4G LTE support and a 5-inch fullHD display.

Lenovo is set to host a launch event in India on November 29 where it will reveal the K6 Power. The media invite reads “Witness the kickass launch of Lenovo K6 Power”. The smartphone will most probably come with the Vibe branding in India.

The K6 Power comes with a 5-inch 1080 fullHD display, a 1.3GHz oct-core Snapdragon 430 processor, an Andreno 505 GPU, 2/3GB of RAM as well as 16/32GB of internal storage which can be expanded via a microSD card (upto 256GB).

Mammoth 4,000mAh battery

The highlight of the device is its mammoth 4,000mAh battery which is sure to last more than a day of intensive use. On the imaging front, the handset comes with a 13MP rear camera with phase detection auto-focus and a LED flash. On the front, there is an 8MP camera.

The K6 Power comes with a fingerprint sensor and supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi Bluetooth 4.0, GPS/A-GPS, 3G and GPRS/Edge.

Price and availability

The successor to the K5 series will be available in 3 colour variants, namely Gold, Silver and Dark Grey.

The pricing is unknown at the moment, but we expect it to be priced around the 12-15k range.

Lenovo Vibe K6 Power specifications

Display : 5-inch Full HD (1920x1080)

Dimensions : 141.9 x 70.3 x 9.3mm, 145 grams

Camera : 13MP rear camera, 8MP front camera

Processor : Octa-core 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 430

RAM : 2/3GB

Storage : 16/32GB (expandable via microSD)

OS : Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Battery : 4,000mAh

Connectivity : 4G LTE