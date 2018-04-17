Lenovo Explorer Windows Mixed Reality headset is now half-price at $199

If you’ve been on the fence about buying a Windows Mixed Reality headset, then maybe this chunky discount will finally tempt you: Microsoft is offering the Lenovo Explorer at $199.

That’s a pretty impressive bit of price slashing, considering that this VR headset normally retails at $399 – indeed, that makes it half-price in the US (and it isn’t getting the same discount in other territories, as far as we can see).

Lenovo’s Explorer benefits from a smart design and is light enough to be worn for a lengthy session. In terms of the core hardware, you get a pair of 2.89-inch lenses that boast a combined resolution of 2880 x 1440, offering a refresh rate of 90Hz.

In our review, we were impressed with this headset’s image quality and motion controlling tracking, and we concluded that it was one of the best Mixed Reality headsets we’ve ever tried, and a very good VR headset in its own right.

Perhaps one of the main drawbacks of the Lenovo Explorer was its price, as the device initially retailed at $450, but at $199, it’s got to be tempting…

Via Windows Central