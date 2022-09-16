Juhi Chawla's OTT debut series is going to be special - Know what it is

Audio player loading…

We recently wrote that Bollywood's former frontline actresses are making a beeline to OTT platforms with web series. Madhuri Dixit took the plunge with the Netflix original The Fame Game. There was Raveena Tandon in the Netflix thriller Aranyak. Kajol is jumping into the web series bandwagon through The Good Wife - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhokha on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Joining this group are two other leading ladies from the 90s, Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka. The thriller series, titled Hush Hush, will stream on Amazon Prime Video from September 22.

Hush Hush has an interesting star cast

There is something interesting about Hush Hush team of actors and technical crew. Its ensemble cast is, well, all-female. The streamer is stressing this as the series' USP. Aside from Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka, the cast also includes Soha Ali Khan, Shahana Goswami, Kritika Kamra, Karishma Tanna and Tanuja Chandra.

Juhi, who was last seen in Rishi Kapoor’s last film, Sharmaji Namkeen, said: "The plot of Hush Hush grabbed my attention. I knew in an instant that this is a special project I’d love to work on."

Shahana Goswami, who was last seen in Bombay Begums, said every character in the series has a gripping story. Ayesha Jhulka hoped viewers would give her the same love she got from them for her films. She said Hush Hush was truly "the perfect project to embark upon for my digital debut".

The story is set around a group of ladies whose near perfect lives come apart because of an unexpected tragedy. There is further deception and suspense around the whole sequence of events.

Tanuja Chandra (Qarib Qarib Singlle, Dushman, Sangharsh) is the Creative Director & Executive Producer and Shikhaa Sharma (Shakuntala Devi, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, Sherni) is the Executive Producer and original story writer.

Kopal Nathani is the director, Juhi Chaturvedi (Gulabo Sitabo, Piku) writes the dialogues.

Tanuja Chandra said: "Video streaming in India has brought about a significant change in storytelling by pushing female narratives to the fore and I couldn’t be more pleased. It’s what directors like me have waited for. Amazon Prime Video and Abundantia Entertainment, both have been bringing diverse and authentic women’s stories to audiences in India and abroad for a while now and I’m thrilled to join forces with them for Hush Hush to create something with this wonderful team that I hope will be truly special."

The series has seven episodes.