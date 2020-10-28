JBL Bluetooth speaker deals: Flip 5, Clip 3 drop in price before Black Friday

We’re in the early days of Black Friday deals, but we’re already starting to see huge discounts on beloved gadgets in JBL’s lineup, including the popular JBL Flip 5, the portable JBL Clip 3, and several sets of gaming and wireless headphones. (Not in the US? Check below for deals in your region.)

While we expect Black Friday speaker deals in the lead-up to the consumer holiday, we’re not surprised about these price drops given JBL has the next generation of speakers on the way. That shouldn’t downplay the value of these audio devices, though – they’re popular for a reason.

We’ve included the best of the JBL speakers on sale, but check the full list if you don’t find what you’re looking for.

JBL Flip 5 portable speaker: $119 $89 on Amazon

Pick up a JBL Flip 5 speaker for 25% off the list price with this early Black Friday deal. The speaker is IPX7-rated waterproof and will play out the jams for up to 12 hours.View Deal

JBL Clip 3 portable speaker: $69 $39 on Amazon

Get a whopping 43% off he price of the JBL Clip 3 portable speaker. Aside from the carabiner-style clip that gives the speaker its name, the Clip 3 is IPX7-rated waterproof and weighs just 7.8 ounces – just under half a pound.View Deal

JBL Quantum ONE gaming headset: $299 $249 on Amazon

Pick up a set of JBL Quantum ONE over-hear gaming headphones for $50 off with this early Black Friday deal. The Quantum ONE features true active noise cancellation, a detachable boom microphone, RGB lighting, and leather earcups. Best of all, it's compatible with PC, Mac, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, VR, and even your smartphone.View Deal

JBL Flip 5 and JBL Clip 3 deals in your region

Here are deals on the most popular JBL speakers: