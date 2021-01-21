It's your last chance to watch Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max this weekend

Released exclusively to US streaming service HBO Max on Christmas Day before getting a wider PVOD (premium video on-demand) launch, Wonder Woman 1984 quickly became the most successful straight-to-streaming movie of 2020, viewers revelling in its escapist qualities and director Patty Jenkins' pitch-perfect depiction of the 1980s - as well as another stunning performance by Gal Gadot as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman.

Now though, WW84 is set to leave the platform that helped it become the year's most-watched VOD film debut and compensate for a theatrical run severely hobbled by the Covid-19 pandemic. Subscribers to the first-rate US streaming service will find that Wonder Woman leaves HBO Max on Sunday, January 24

That means HBO Max users have only a few more days to catch the DC blockbuster as part of their subscriptions - though there will remain other, more expensive ways to watch Wonder Woman 1984 online after Sunday.

Why does Wonder Woman 1984 leaving HBO Max matter?

Because HBO Max is the only streaming service, anywhere in the world as far as we know, that has let you watch Wonder Woman 1984 as part of your regular VOD subscription.

While it's now also become available to rent or buy on a PVOD basis, this isn't as pocket-friendly an option. Where a 1-month HBO Max subscription costs just $14.99 for WW84 and over 10,000 hours of other great content - including Game of Thrones, South Park, Euphoria and more - a one-off PVOD rental of Wonder Woman 1984 costs £15.99 in the UK on Prime Video or $29.99 in Canada.

In other words, if you've got HBO Max or have been meaning to sign up, now's the time to press play, as one of its biggest draws in WW84 is leaving the service on Sunday.

This isn't a surprise, as its exclusive streaming run there was always agreed to be for a month - and it'll likely come back to the platform after a renewed effort to crack cinemas. We just don't know when that's likely to be.

More recent releases: how to watch Tenet online

How to watch HBO Max online from outside your country

If you're a US resident outside of the country for whatever reason right now, then geo-blocking restrictions will stop you from watching Wonder Woman 1984.

Fortunately, there’s a simple solution in the form of a VPN. It's a piece of software that, once downloaded and installed, lets you temporarily relocate your device's IP address to a country of your choosing - in the case of those abroad wanting to watch HBO Max, that would mean relocating to the US.

ExpressVPN is our no. 1 rated VPN and the ideal solution for US residents wanting to watch their home services from abroad. It's fast, easy to get up and running (it only takes a couple of minutes), and is compatible with nearly all modern devices including Amazon Fire TV Sticks, Apple TVs, Xbox and PlayStation consoles, Windows and Mac computers, and iOS and Android hardware.

Just remember that if you're a potential new subscriber, you'll need a valid US-based credit card if you want to take out an HBO Max subscription for the first time - so have yours handy to help streamline the whole sign-up process.

Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Of all its strengths, perhaps best of all is ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee. Plus, you can get a 49% discount with 3-months extra free if you purchase its annual plan – an excellent deal for an invaluable piece of software.View Deal