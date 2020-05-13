iPhone deal alert: get the iPhone SE for only $5 a month at Sprint

Looking for a cheap iPhone deal? For a limited time, Sprint is offering the all-new iPhone SE for just $5 a month on a Sprint Flex 18-month lease. At month 18, you can either return the phone and upgrade to a new model, buy it, or pay the balance in six monthly payments.



The 2020 iPhone SE features a 4.7-inch Retina display and packs Apple's A13 Bionic chip, an impressive camera system, and a 12-hour battery life. The affordable iPhone is available in three color options: black, white, and Product Red, as well as three storage configurations: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.



Sprint's deal not only slashes the price of the iPhone SE down to just $5 a month, but you can also get a $100 prepaid Mastercard when you lease a phone and bring your number to Sprint. Sprint's offer is ending soon, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

iPhone SE deal at Sprint:

iPhone SE for $399 at Sprint | Pay $5/mo for the iPhone SE on a Sprint Flex 18 month lease

Sprint is offering a flex 18-month lease which allows you to pay just $5 a month for the iPhone SE. At month 18, you can return the phone and upgrade to a new model, buy it, or pay six monthly payments. Plus, get a $100 prepaid Mastercard when you lease a phone and bring your number to Sprint.

