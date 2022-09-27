iPhone 13 orders from the Big Billion Days sale are getting cancelled by Flipkart

Audio player loading…

Have you ordered an iPhone 13 from Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale with a deep discount, only for Flipkart to cancel your order before the order reaches you? You're not the only one, netizens are complaining about their orders getting cancelled, and some are even calling for #BoycottFlipkart because of this issue.

iPhone 13 was available on Flipkart Big Billion Days sale for under Rs. 50,000, making it an outstanding deal for anyone looking for an upgrade or a smartphone in this price range.

The deal was very popular, and many buyers kept buying the phone even when the price increased to Rs. 55,000. Only to find that their orders were later cancelled, and as the e-commerce platform had hiked the prices, users would not get the same lucrative deal once again.

Let us take a look at the tweets from consumers about the cancellations:

I ordered iPhone 13 using @Flipkart but it got auto cancelled after 3 days. Tried calling customer care center but didn't get satisfactory answer. Please check @Flipkart pic.twitter.com/XfNptng5shSeptember 24, 2022 See more

Why flipkart cancelled my order of iphone 13 @Flipkart @flipkartsupport Any reason for that pic.twitter.com/8rTckd5Tt3September 24, 2022 See more

#FlipkartBigBillionDays @flipkartsupport my iphone 13 order got cancelled without any reason. Upon asking the support, they told seller has cancelled the order for unknown reasons. Flipkart is a fraud and this sale is the biggest scam pic.twitter.com/5nkqP45u9VSeptember 25, 2022 See more

Ordered an Iphone 13 for 50,019 only to get it cancelled the next morning and on top of that they are showing that I cancelled it. Don’t give deals that you can’t live up to. Reordering it for 57,990 makes no sense #FlipkartBigBillionDays #Flipkart pic.twitter.com/RXhkHZQyySSeptember 23, 2022 See more

I’d ordered the iPhone 13 on 22nd SepI got a message from @Flipkart stating my order was cancelled by the seller for no apparent reasonWhen I checked the product afterwards, I found that the price had changed from 54990 to 57990Disappointing Service and no resolution @Flipkart pic.twitter.com/QeIrT2bJ2FSeptember 25, 2022 See more

Flipkart stop playing with customer's feeling.I was freaking happy.. I had told to everyone that I will get I phone but flipkart ruined my happiness my smiles.#BoycottFlipkart pic.twitter.com/zh26E6UXsOSeptember 25, 2022 See more

(Image credit: Facebook / Rachit Asija)

Flipkart hyped up this offer on iPhone 13 for the Big Billion Days sale, which was supposed to go for under Rs. 50,000. While the phone was indeed available for the price, with bank offers.

However, few of these orders were cancelled without any prior information or clarifications to the customers. What is worst that in case of a prepaid order cancellation, users will have to wait for the refund to get processed and in most cases this could mean that the amount will be stuck for over 45 days as well.

With such a huge sum of money stuck with Flipkart, most users aren't able place another order which means that they'd end up missing the offer as well.

Is this because of the shortage of units?

Flipkart might not have anticipated the popularity of the deal and might not have the number of units required to fulfil all the orders it received.

Some users feel that the orders are cancelled by the seller due to the unavailability of the units. TechRadar India reached out to Flipkart regarding this issue, and Flipkart's spokesperson said that "Flipkart is a customer-first e-commerce marketplace and always ensures that customers' interests are protected. We understand that close to 70% of all iPhone orders placed across cities including Guntur, Gorakhpur, and Siliguri have been successfully delivered by the Sellers."

"Further, a minor fraction of orders (<3% of all orders) have been cancelled by Sellers due to anomalies. As a customer-focused e-commerce marketplace, we encourage sellers to prioritise the customers' orders and strive to keep them delighted with their service," the spokesperson said.

Is Flipkart compensating users for cancelled iPhone orders?

While this response from Flipkart might not ease up the pain that the customers are going through, however, a few people have reported that they've got a Rs. 10,000 voucher (opens in new tab) from Flipkart against the cancelled orders.

Though the e-commerce platform hasn't officially confirmed any such compensation, we are unsure about its terms and conditions and eligibility.

In any case, Flipkart's "early buyers get the best deal" policy might not have been liked by many, and people feel that the platform could have used an alternate mode to host such high-octane deals. After all, it has successfully hosted many flash sales in collaboration with Xiaomi during the smartphone makers’ hay days.