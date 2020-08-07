iPhone 12 family's screens may not be as high tech as first thought

The iPhone 12 is expected to be a major upgrade to Apple's smartphone range, but a new rumor suggests it may not be getting screen technology that has been adorning a variety of top Android phones over the last 12 months.

Leaks and rumors over 2020 have suggested both the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max would sport 120Hz refresh rate displays, but a new report suggests different.

According to DSCC analyst Ross Young, there may not be any 120Hz models in the iPhone 12 family. A 120Hz refresh rate allows the screen to load an image quicker, and offers a smoother picture quality when watching video, playing a game, or scrolling through your social media.

Our sources indicate no 120Hz hardware on new iPhones. You need 120Hz driver ICs.August 4, 2020

Young's reasoning is that the devices won't have the necessary components to be able to handle a 120Hz screen, suggesting it won't be an upgrade you can expect on this year's models.

Previously, leaks had suggested both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max would stick with a 60Hz refresh rate, but the higher end models would be getting a 120Hz refresh rate as an upgrade to give you more reason to opt for the Pro series.

Is this the norm?

A variety of Android manufacturers are now experimenting with higher refresh rates, with the Asus ROG Phone 3 going above that 120Hz figure and even the much more affordable OnePlus Nord sporting 90Hz tech.

When we'll know for certain whether the iPhone 12 Pro includes a 120Hz refresh rate is unclear. Apple has said it believes the launch of its next iPhone will be delayed by at least a couple of weeks, meaning you may not be able to buy the phone until October this year.

We may still see Apple host its yearly launch event for the iPhone in September though, it just may be that you won't be able to buy it for a few weeks after that point.

Via PocketNow