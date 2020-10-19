iPad Pro deals offer up even more savings this week - cheapest price yet at Amazon

iPad Pro deals have been seeing $50 discounts over the last couple of weeks, offering up prices we were all pretty excited about considering these are the latest models. However, as Black Friday starts creeping earlier and earlier, you'll find even more discounts available right now at Amazon, leaving us with the cheapest 2020 iPad Pro deals we've ever seen.

Many of these iPad deals are offering extra cash off at checkout, while still keeping the $50 - $70 discounts of Prime Day. That means you'll find an extra $25 off the 1TB 12.9-inch iPad Pro (now available for $1,424.05 down from $1,499), however prices are dropping at the cheaper end of the scale as well.

A $44.95 saving is bringing the 256GB 11-inch iPad Pro down to its lowest price ever right now, at just $854, and there's a brand new $70 saving on the 1TB 11-inch iPad Pro, bringing it down to $1,229.99 this week.

We were previously seeing these iPad deals offering up discounts of $50 max, which means extra savings can save you some serious cash on these 2020 models for the first time.

We're rounding up all these iPad Pro deals just below, but if you're after more models (or offers in the UK and Australia) you can check out the latest iPad prices further down the page as well.

This week's best 11-inch iPad Pro deals

2020 iPad Pro 11-inch - 128GB: $799 $749.99 at Amazon

Save $50 on the smallest iPad Pro available on the market right now. If you're looking for a lighter companion to work, streaming, and gaming, this 11-inch model's 128GB will be perfect, and with a new $749.99 price tag you're getting it cheaper than ever.

2020 iPad Pro 11-inch - 256GB: $899 $854.05 at Amazon

There's a $44.95 saving available at checkout here, which means you're actually only paying $854 for this 256GB version of the 11-inch iPad Pro. That's the cheapest price we've seen on the powerful 2020 tablet.

2020 iPad Pro 11-inch - 512GB: $1,099 $1,039.99 at Amazon

A 512GB iPad Pro will safely keep all your more powerful apps on your device, and the sheer power inside this tablet will easily have you switching between demanding programs like Adobe and music production apps as well. You're saving $59 here, bringing the 11-inch tablet down to its best price yet.

2020 iPad Pro 11-inch - 1TB: $1,299 $1,229.99 at Amazon

Need all the storage you can get your hands on? This 1TB iPad Pro deal can take care of that. You're getting the smaller 11-inch model here, but for its lowest price yet if you opt for the silver device.

This week's best 12.9-inch iPad Pro deals

2020 iPad Pro 12.9-inch - 128GB: $999 $949 at Amazon

Grab the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro to hit the market for $50 less at Amazon this week. The cheapest version of this device, the 128GB configuration, is now available for $949 - perfect if you're looking to make use of iCloud for most of your storage.

2020 iPad Pro 12.9-inch - 256GB: $1,099 $1,035 at Amazon

If you'd like to keep most of your work immediately to hand, but you don't think you'll need 1TB's worth of storage, we'd recommend picking up this 256GB iPad Pro deal at Amazon. You're saving $63 here in a brand new discount that brings the 256GB version down its cheapest price yet.

2020 iPad Pro 12.9-inch - 512GB: $1,299 $1,229 at Amazon

The 512GB model is also on sale for less than it's ever been available for this week. We've been seeing this version sitting closer to $1,270 in previous discount this year, but a full $70 off brings it down to its cheapest price yet.

2020 iPad Pro 12.9-inch - 1TB: $1,499 $1,424.05 at Amazon

If you're after the most powerful iPad Pro on the market right now, you'll be glad to find a $75 discount on its usual $1,500 price tag. If you're looking for speedy media editing or particularly heavy apps we'd recommend grabbing this price before it goes back up. Save an extra $25 at checkout for the lowest price yet.

More iPad deals

We're rounding up more iPad, iPad Air, iPad Mini, and iPad Pro deals just below so whether you're shopping in the US, UK, or Australia, we've got you covered for the lowest prices on the web right now.

